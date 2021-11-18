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With the Support of the Big Banks the CCP Prepares For World Domination Greg Reese!
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63 views • November 18, 2021
Goldman Sachs bails out the CCP while they threaten to invade Taiwan and go to war with the US!
https://banned.video/watch?id=61951f93269aa852508ac227
https://banned.video/watch?id=61951f93269aa852508ac227
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