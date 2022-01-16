Novak Deported & Banned for 3 Years from Australian Open!

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Three Federal Court judges upheld a decision to cancel the unvaccinated tennis star's visa on public interest grounds.
The Serb now looks set for a three-year ban from Australia, a move that will hinder his attempt to win 21 grand slams and become the greatest player of all time.
The 34-year-old said he was “extremely disappointed” by the decision.
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