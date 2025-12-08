BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

4 Sects of Islam and How Fundamentalists are Erecting Terror Landscape - Dr. Robert Greer
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
26 views • 2 days ago


Jihad. Is it the struggle to live a virtuous life? Or is it something far more sinister? Is it the “holy war” that fundamentalist Muslims are waging against westernized society? To understand the factions of Islam throughout the world and its impact on America, Dr. Robert Greer, an assistant professor at Liberty University, unpacks the four major sects of Islam: folk, fundamentalist, moderate, and reformed. Folk Islam is the most “superficial form” of Islam, and it requires a minimal amount of faith. Fundamentalists are the most “extreme,” as seen in places like Gaza or in the rank-and-file of Hamas terrorist cells. Moderates are a blend of westernized idealism and core Quran teachings, while reformed Muslims are essentially seeking to revolutionize their own faith from the inside out. And a warning to all, Islamic fundamentalism or terrorism is not a “hijacking” of Islam - it IS Islam, says Robert.



TAKEAWAYS


Muhammad the prophet is believed by Muslims to be the final prophet of Allah


The Quran, the Islamic holy book, is divided into two halves that explore two different time periods of Muhammad’s life


Most people in America have no idea what the teachings of Islam really are, and believe it promotes peace, when it’s the exact opposite


Reformed Islamists do not believe that the Quran is inspired, and they do not believe in global Jihad



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3LA1IIP

Sign up for Angel Membership: www.angel.com/TinaG

Fauci Documentary: https://bit.ly/446QOkc

Fauci Trailer: https://bit.ly/3LIIAZj

Mamdani’s Hostile Takeover: https://bit.ly/3JMNJir

Minneapolis Allows Muslim Prayer: https://bit.ly/48x1A4D

Qur’an Revealed book: https://amzn.to/4iCxuBD

Leadership Secrets of Muhammed book: https://amzn.to/3KJjnO

The Gospel book: https://amzn.to/4pmk4w4


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. ROBERT GREER

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drrobertcgreer/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #robertgreer #jihad #muslim #fundamentalism #quran #islam #allah #hijab #islamic #oppression


Keywords
terrormuslimsjihadislamhamasquranallahtina griffincounter culture mom showliberty universitydr robert greer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy