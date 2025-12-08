4 Sects of Islam and How Fundamentalists are Erecting Terror Landscape - Dr. Robert Greer





Jihad. Is it the struggle to live a virtuous life? Or is it something far more sinister? Is it the “holy war” that fundamentalist Muslims are waging against westernized society? To understand the factions of Islam throughout the world and its impact on America, Dr. Robert Greer, an assistant professor at Liberty University, unpacks the four major sects of Islam: folk, fundamentalist, moderate, and reformed. Folk Islam is the most “superficial form” of Islam, and it requires a minimal amount of faith. Fundamentalists are the most “extreme,” as seen in places like Gaza or in the rank-and-file of Hamas terrorist cells. Moderates are a blend of westernized idealism and core Quran teachings, while reformed Muslims are essentially seeking to revolutionize their own faith from the inside out. And a warning to all, Islamic fundamentalism or terrorism is not a “hijacking” of Islam - it IS Islam, says Robert.









TAKEAWAYS





Muhammad the prophet is believed by Muslims to be the final prophet of Allah





The Quran, the Islamic holy book, is divided into two halves that explore two different time periods of Muhammad’s life





Most people in America have no idea what the teachings of Islam really are, and believe it promotes peace, when it’s the exact opposite





Reformed Islamists do not believe that the Quran is inspired, and they do not believe in global Jihad









