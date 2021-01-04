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12/19/18 PART 1 #QUANTUMHUMAN: We, the People Vs. G_nocidal Elite #CHRISTMAS
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13 views • January 04, 2021
#QUANTUMHUMAN: We, the People Vs. G_nocidal Elite #CHRISTMAS
You Are Free TV
12/19/18 While General Flynn faces the deep state judiciary, millions of Americans face Big Chem created cancers and general degrading of our God-given humanity. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018... https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018... https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/18/us... https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20... Please subscribe to Sarah Westall's excellent Youtube channel and watch her video about JP Morgan cornering the silver market: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vy0iY... https://thestack.com/data-centre/2018... http://truedemocracyparty.net/2013/07... https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/artic... https://www.usnews.com/news/world/art... https://lakishajj.wordpress.com/2018/... Read about the enormous amounts of Jesuit-related sexual abuse being confirmed and then covered up by the Vatican: http://leozagami.com/ Please learn your own empowered place in our Republic(s)! https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org Choose to defend your own liberty by signing up for the Government by Consent Course today or give the gift of liberty for Christmas to those you love! My prayers and love go out to all of the Freedom Lovers-- it is up to US to ensure that Freedom reigns in 2019!
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Merry Christmas, freedom-lovers! Peace, Good will and Joy for all!
You Are Free TV
12/19/18 While General Flynn faces the deep state judiciary, millions of Americans face Big Chem created cancers and general degrading of our God-given humanity. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018... https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018... https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/18/us... https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20... Please subscribe to Sarah Westall's excellent Youtube channel and watch her video about JP Morgan cornering the silver market: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vy0iY... https://thestack.com/data-centre/2018... http://truedemocracyparty.net/2013/07... https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/artic... https://www.usnews.com/news/world/art... https://lakishajj.wordpress.com/2018/... Read about the enormous amounts of Jesuit-related sexual abuse being confirmed and then covered up by the Vatican: http://leozagami.com/ Please learn your own empowered place in our Republic(s)! https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org Choose to defend your own liberty by signing up for the Government by Consent Course today or give the gift of liberty for Christmas to those you love! My prayers and love go out to all of the Freedom Lovers-- it is up to US to ensure that Freedom reigns in 2019!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations: Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8 Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79 Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Merry Christmas, freedom-lovers! Peace, Good will and Joy for all!
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