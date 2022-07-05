Undercover Footage From DC Abortion Facility Highlights Human Rights Abuses Against Women & Children

Hidden Camera VIDEO: Nurse of Abortion Clinic ‘House of Horrors’ Reveals Chilling Truth to Undercover InvestigatorA new Live Action investigation into Cesare Santangelo's late-term abortion facility in DC shows a nurse requiring a pregnant woman to take mind-altering Xanax pills before speaking with the abortionist regarding the procedure, a grave violation of medical ethics and informed consent.

The investigation also shows a nurse telling the mother that it's possible she could deliver a dead child (or a premature baby) ﻿in her hotel room before the abortion is completed: ﻿﻿"You may go into premature labor and deliver the fetus in your hotel"

And video evidence proves they do not use feticide to ensure fetal death in abortions, which means children are likely being born alive and killed in violation of federal law.