Rybar Live: Situation in Asia and the Pacific, May 30
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«The DPRK conducted another missile launch. According to South Korea and Japan, the DPRK launched 10 short-range ballistic missiles on May 30»
