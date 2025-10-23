BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Putin comments on Trump’s sanctions
Putin comments on Trump’s sanctions.

Key points from Putin’s remarks to Kremlin reporters:

➡️Zelensky’s claim that Ukraine will receive long-range weapons is an attempt to escalate the conflict.

➡️If Ukraine uses such weapons to strike Russian territory, the response will be staggering.

➡️Dialogue is always better than prolonging the war.

➡️New sanctions will not significantly affect Russia’s economic stability

➡️Sanctions are an unfriendly act — they do nothing to improve U.S.–Russia relations.

➡️Both the meeting and its proposed location originally came from the U.S. side.

➡️Russia and Saudi Arabia export more oil than they consume — unlike the United States.

➡️Replacing Russian oil on the global market takes time.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
