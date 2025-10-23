© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin comments on Trump’s sanctions.
Key points from Putin’s remarks to Kremlin reporters:
➡️Zelensky’s claim that Ukraine will receive long-range weapons is an attempt to escalate the conflict.
➡️If Ukraine uses such weapons to strike Russian territory, the response will be staggering.
➡️Dialogue is always better than prolonging the war.
➡️New sanctions will not significantly affect Russia’s economic stability
➡️Sanctions are an unfriendly act — they do nothing to improve U.S.–Russia relations.
➡️Both the meeting and its proposed location originally came from the U.S. side.
➡️Russia and Saudi Arabia export more oil than they consume — unlike the United States.
➡️Replacing Russian oil on the global market takes time.