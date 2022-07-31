Trans men’s ‘fragility’; Childcare by grandparents: Kate Emery’s high and low. Sunday Times Western Australia, July 24th 2022 MVI_6403

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The Sunday Times’ Kate Emery, at long last has done an excellent article in her weekly column, this one on the role of grandparents’ great contribution, unpaid, to childcare in Australia. And then she plummets into the mire of woke nonsense, criticising the dropping of a trial in three hospitals in Australia of using the term ‘birthing parent’ in place of ‘mother’. She says the dropping of gender-neutral terms makes the lives of trans men ‘a bit harder’; Kate, every trans man has, or had, a mother, it’s just a simple, beautiful, fact of biology, that denigrates nobody.