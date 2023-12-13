Russian offensive near Artemovsk to destroy the enemy in Bogdanovka

Attacking northwest of Artemovsk, Russian Armed Forces destroyed Ukrainian military positions in Bogdanovka with artillery and drones. Ultimately, Ukrainian troops were surrounded and withdrew to avoid direct clashes. Now Russian troops are advancing and penetrating deep into the settlement and are expected to soon control it.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.