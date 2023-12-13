Create New Account
Russian offensive near Artemovsk to destroy the enemy in Bogdanovka
The Prisoner
Published 12 hours ago

Attacking northwest of Artemovsk, Russian Armed Forces destroyed Ukrainian military positions in Bogdanovka with artillery and drones. Ultimately, Ukrainian troops were surrounded and withdrew to avoid direct clashes. Now Russian troops are advancing and penetrating deep into the settlement and are expected to soon control it.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
russian armed forcesartemovskbogdanovka

