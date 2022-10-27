This video is from the Saudi Arabia side of the true Red Sea Crossing site. The Ocean is called today The Gulf of Aqaba, in the Bible known as the Yam Suph. This video is look out at the Beach of Nuweiba where the Israelites were trapped and had nowhere to go. I hope you enjoy.
God Bless
