Does Our Lady of Fatima Prophecy Mass Starvation if Russia is Not Consecrated? | ENCORE
LifeSiteNews
Published Thursday
Is mass starvation on the rise? Between the man-made starvation of millions of Ukrainians during the early 1930s known as the Holodomor, the reliance of American farmers on Ukrainian fertilizers and Russian nitrogen, and supply chain issues continue to affect the world’s economies, there are clear signs that starvation might grip the world. What does a food shortage in Ukraine mean for Russia’s starving soldiers, and did Our Lady of Fatima prophecy all of this over 100 years ago?

breaking newsholodomorcatholic newschristian newsour lady of fatimarussia ukrainerussia ukraine newsjohn henry westenrussia invade ukrainerussia food crisisthe john-henry westen showbreaking news catholicchristian political newslive christian newsour lady of fatima prophesymass starvation if russiafood shortage in ukraineukrainian fertilizersukraine russia predicted outcomeukraine food crisisukraine food shortagerussia food shortage

