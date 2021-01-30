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The Elite’s System Is In The Process Of Being Exposed (X22 Report)
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860 views • January 30, 2021
X22 REPORT
Ep. 2391b - Marker [KC] 11.3, The Elite’s System Is In The Process Of Being Exposed
[KC] had his sentencing today, no jail time for changing an email to get a FISA warrant, instead he received probation, market 11.3. Is this just the beginning. The people are waking up to system that the [DS] created, it is being exposed for all to see.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Ep. 2391b - Marker [KC] 11.3, The Elite’s System Is In The Process Of Being Exposed
[KC] had his sentencing today, no jail time for changing an email to get a FISA warrant, instead he received probation, market 11.3. Is this just the beginning. The people are waking up to system that the [DS] created, it is being exposed for all to see.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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