Jamtland, Sweden...spot your sun.

Today is 07/09/23. Here is the crap they throw in front of our sunshine. They do this almost every day. The giveaways, the "tells"? Look at the ridging of the clouds, the corrugation. Look at the long tendrils coming out of the main body of the toxic bundle they hide as much of the sun as they can with.



Look around and notice how blue and clear the rest of the skies are.

Then go back and notice that yes, you can stare the sun right in the face without harm precisely *because* it is obscured by a manmade chemical mess in order to reduce sunlight to people, wildlife, plants and the earth itself.

People of Sweden, stop staring at your Smartphones and LOOK UP at your skies instead.

Then get angry enough to ask critical questions. Your government allegedly said "No" to Gates' announcement of "I can always block out the sun".

So what happened?

Stop being quiet and obedient and ignorant, Swedes. Switch on your brains. Open your eyes.

