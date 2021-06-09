© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ПРОСТО И ДОСТУПНО ОБ АФЕРЕ COVID-19
Follow
13
Share
Report
134577 views • June 09, 2021
Интервью с доктором Керри Мадей, специалистом-медиком из США, владелицей 2 клиник и глубоко изучающей вопросы вирусологии и вакцинации. Очень простым и доступным языком поясняется текущая ситуация с пландемией и вакцинацией. Понятно даже бабушкам и дедушкам.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.