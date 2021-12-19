Pastor Mike Filip of Canada joins Stew Peters to offer encouragement in these hard turbulent times.

"Therefore by Him let us continually offer the sacrifice of praise to God, that is, the fruit of our lips, giving thanks to His name." - Hebrews 13:15





Giving continual thanksgiving and praise is a sacrifice pleasing to God: https://www.biblegateway.com/quicksearch/?quicksearch=Thanks+sacrifice&version=NKJV



Stew Peters: https://rumble.com/vqypcl-pastor-issues-challenge-amid-job-loss-lockdowns-god-is-working.html

Stew Peters: http://stewpeters.tv/