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When The SON Gets In Your Eyes
CBC154
CBC154
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Does the SON ever get in your eyes?


In John 8:12, Jesus declares that He is the Light of the world. In Malachi 4:2, He is described as the Sun of Righteousness. In Matthew 17:2, Jesus’ face is described as shining like the sun. In Acts 26:13, the Bible describes a light that shone brighter than the sun, which shone around those traveling to Damascus one day, and tells us that the voice of Jesus was emanating from that light.


Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ truly is the Light of the world. But sometimes, if we have become accustomed to darkness, that Light can annoy us, and even offend!


We must then keep our eyes focused on Jesus, so that we will become accustomed to the Light of Christ, and grow to love that Light, and not be offended by it.


Capac Bible Church is an old fashioned preaching, Bible believing, hymn singing, KJV church located in beautiful Saint Clair County in Southeast Michigan.


You can visit our internet site at https://capacbible.org


If God has blessed you in some way through this ministry, your financial support would be most welcome, and would be greatly appreciated. We cannot do what we do without the faithful support of God’s people. Thank you, and God bless you!


Capac Bible Church

Post Office Box 154

Capac, Michigan 48014


Check out our platforms:

https://youtube.com/@CapacBibleChurch

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CapacBibleChurch

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cbc154/home

https://www.facebook.com/capacbible.church.5

https://rumble.com/user/CapacBibleChurch

https://www.instagram.com/cbc206714

https://gab.com/CapacBibleChurch

https://capacbible.blogspot.com


“When the wise is instructed, he receiveth knowledge.” Proverbs 21:11


“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.” Psalm 122:1


“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14

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