Bioweapons, Transhumanism, Surveillance, AI,Trouble On The Way

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In Episode 127 we discuss how various fields of our lives are affected by what is happening in the world today. Basically there is no area that is not affected. In many cases what is really going on is not covered by main stream media, or is censored. Are there signs to show that we are heading for a time of trouble such as never was?