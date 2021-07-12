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Como proteger a tus palapas de los daños ocasionados por las aves. Red de seguridad BAXTOP®
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La protección que te brinda nuestra red de seguridad BAXTOP® es tanto como para la inestabilidad climática, como para anti pájaros, protege la parte superior del techo como las partes inferiores de estos daños. Da una protección contra gaviotas y otras aves marinas, con una simple instalación sobre el techo de la palapa y así de fácil tu palapa estará protegida.
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