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The Restoration of Rome Part 2 - Charlemagne
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36 views • October 30, 2019
Charlemagne or Charles the Great is one of the key historical figures in the reconstruction and unification of the Western Roman Empire. He arrived on the scene almost three hundred years after the last Roman emperor to control Western Europe was deposed by Germanic tribes. Who was Charlemagne and what role did he have in the restoration of Rome?
Since the fall of the Western Roman Empire in 476 AD the role of the Bishop of Rome was severed from the remaining regions controlled by Constantinople in the Eastern Roman Empire. This was briefly reversed under the rule of Justinian, as examined in Part one of this series. However three years after Justinian’s death the Lombard’s invasion of Italy took place.
Charlemagne was a Germanic warrior; in fact the entire Frankish kingdom consisted primarily of modern-day France and Germany ruled by a Germanic elite. His father Pepin the Short was the first member of the Carolingian dynasty, with the blessing of the Pope, to be crowned King of the Franks in 751 AD. In exchange of this support, he donated the land that became the Papal States and it was Pepin’s close relationship with the Papacy, which formed the future role of Charlemagne and the church in Rome.
To Receive your free PDF "Charlemagne" https://mailchi.mp/7e5399762c84/dh1p5tqsd1
www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Since the fall of the Western Roman Empire in 476 AD the role of the Bishop of Rome was severed from the remaining regions controlled by Constantinople in the Eastern Roman Empire. This was briefly reversed under the rule of Justinian, as examined in Part one of this series. However three years after Justinian’s death the Lombard’s invasion of Italy took place.
Charlemagne was a Germanic warrior; in fact the entire Frankish kingdom consisted primarily of modern-day France and Germany ruled by a Germanic elite. His father Pepin the Short was the first member of the Carolingian dynasty, with the blessing of the Pope, to be crowned King of the Franks in 751 AD. In exchange of this support, he donated the land that became the Papal States and it was Pepin’s close relationship with the Papacy, which formed the future role of Charlemagne and the church in Rome.
To Receive your free PDF "Charlemagne" https://mailchi.mp/7e5399762c84/dh1p5tqsd1
www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
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