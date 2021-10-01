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If Not Now, When? Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Reiner has done it! WOW!
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143 views • October 01, 2021
Sept. 24 from approx. a.m. CEST!
Topic excerpt:
▫️Rare earths in vaccines?
▫️Corruption in the legal system: arbitrary jurisdiction as a weapon against dissidents and to protect those in power
▫️Pia Lamberti: The Network Behind the Conspiracy Theory "Specialist"
▫️Myocarditis in young men after corona "vaccination"
▫️FAQs from vaccination victims.
▫️How to aquire herd immunity naturally
▫️Hyperinflation, fascism and war: how we might stop the NWO once again
Topic excerpt:
▫️Rare earths in vaccines?
▫️Corruption in the legal system: arbitrary jurisdiction as a weapon against dissidents and to protect those in power
▫️Pia Lamberti: The Network Behind the Conspiracy Theory "Specialist"
▫️Myocarditis in young men after corona "vaccination"
▫️FAQs from vaccination victims.
▫️How to aquire herd immunity naturally
▫️Hyperinflation, fascism and war: how we might stop the NWO once again
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