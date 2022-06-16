Bluetti EP500 5100Wh SOLAR Lithium Battery portable whole house Generator

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Power your entire house for around $400 a year for approx. 10 years (expected battery life) with Bluetti EP500 5100Wh SOLAR Lithium Battery Generator, W/ WIFI. NO GAS, BIG POWER. Never fear blackouts again. we have a big side-by-side refrigerator. a large freezer in the garage and ran normal house lights, tv, computers, etc for 10 hours before recharging. Solar panels are extra from Bluetti. Highly recommend it, I even ran my electric arc welder with it. https://www.bluettipower.com/products/ep500-2000w-5100wh-solar-generator