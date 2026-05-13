OVER TWO YEARS AGO 🕍 THE TUNNELS UNDER THE SYNAGOGUE WERE RAIDED AND BLOODY MATTRESSES WERE FOUND❗

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A large number of Americans raided the synagogue in New York where tunnels were found underneath and child remains were discovered, and violent attacks took place.
Some American citizens haven't forgotten the 2024 synagogue scandal...
Source: https://x.com/serdaremsc/status/2054077224337264722
Thumbnail: https://x.com/serdaremsc/status/2054254143535989021