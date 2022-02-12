After the resurrection, Jesus spent 40 days with the disciples and methodically taught them about the kingdom of God and how He wanted it developed. On the day that Jesus ascended to heaven, He gave a final commandment for the disciples to wait for the promise of the Father.

The 120 congregated in the upper room at Jerusalem where almost a week earlier Jesus had observed the Passover meal with the 12 apostles. For the next seven days they prayed, fasted and held the first church business meeting. The disciples had previously moved with the help and power of the Holy Ghost during Jesus' ministry on earth but they had never been baptized in the Holy Ghost.

The power surge that hit them on the day of Pentecost transformed them into an army that could not be stopped. More importantly, what the Holy Ghost did in baptizing the 120 back then is still available today, but the modern church has chosen to separate itself from the power source. This has weakened the church and we would do well to remember that the church was born in fire on the day of Pentecost and without that fire we are nothing. Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1434.pdf

RLJ-1434 -- MARCH 9, 2014

Operating in the Spirit Realm Part 5: Fire from Above

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