Welcome back to Common Sense Ohio! In this episode, "Keep Your Weed on ICE," hosts Steve Palmer, Norm Murdock, and Brett Johnson dive into some of the hottest current issues affecting Ohio and beyond. The table is full as the trio kicks things off with a wild ride through history — from the infamous O’Leary cow that sparked the Great Chicago Fire, to the resilience that comes from adversity, and how disasters can sometimes lead to unexpected growth and progress.





The discussion quickly shifts to today’s most pressing headlines: ICE and the Oklahoma State Police cracking down on illegal truck drivers, the complexities of commercial driver’s licenses, and the alarming trend of unqualified drivers behind the wheel of big rigs. The guys also address the rising rates of domestic violence and what might be fueling this troubling trend.





Marijuana legalization and its impact on impaired driving take center stage as the team examines new statistics and the ongoing debate about weed, personal responsibility, and public safety. Additionally, the episode explores the intersection of government surveillance, media censorship, FCC regulations, and the delicate balance between free speech, fair enforcement, and political retribution.





Of course, no episode would be complete without the Common Sense crew’s signature back-and-forth—complete with witty banter, sports updates, pop culture gripes, and thoughtful reflections on society’s need for boundaries, accountability, and good old-fashioned common sense.





