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Foreign Aid: Source of Corruption HERE & Abroad
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9 views • January 31, 2020
Rand Paul pointed out the obvious — it’s not the timing of foreign aid but foreign aid itself that’s the real corruption. Here’s over 5 times that Obama delayed or withheld foreign aid for political purposes
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