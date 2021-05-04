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Bye, Bye AstraZeneca (Macedonian subtitles)
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61 views • May 04, 2021
Вестите тргнаа од лошо на полошо за производителот на вакцини со седиште во Велика Британија, AstraZeneca. По подолга пауза низ Европската унија, вакцината ќе биде официјално повлечена поради нејзината силна поврзаност со сериозни крвни згрутчувања - тромбови. Последниот удар се случи неодамна, бидејќи Комисијата на ЕУ одлучи да не ги продолжува договорите и на AstraZeneca и на Johnson & Johnson по истекот на нивниот рок.
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