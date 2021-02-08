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Europa part one
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538 views • February 08, 2021
Moses Hess predicted a war between Jews and Aryans in 1862, an entire 77 years before WW2 broke out....was he a jewish prophet?....no, just an elite insider with the jew bankers who control human events....the jews invented communism and manipulated white people to kill each other in 2 world wars with their control of our media
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