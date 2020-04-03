COVID-19 is A Carefully Choreographed PLANDEMIC And The Government Is The REAL VIRUS!!!

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"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country.
We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of." - Edward Bernays: Propaganda (1928).
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains how the techniques outlined in the book Propaganda (for how to manipulate an entire population into going along with their own enslavement), are now being used by the current invisible government with Covid-19 in order to trick the entire world into willingly going along with serfdom.
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