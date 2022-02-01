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WISDOM FOR TROUBLED TIMES
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
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20 views • February 01, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on James 1:5-11. Those who suffer trials need wisdom. They need the wisdom to know how to deal with them. It will help them to understand the trials. And it will help them to decide what they must do. God gives this wisdom so that they can choose to do what is right. They will know how God would want them to live in their troubles. Then they can overcome them all and not give up the struggle.
God alone can give this wisdom to them. All who feel the need of it must ask God for it. He will answer the prayers of those who ask for it. But they must believe that he will give it. God is kind and generous. He gives to them, freely and without limit, all that they need.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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