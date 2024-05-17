P.1 Why the LUCIFERIAN PLAN targets HUMANITY’S HEALTH: debilitated humans generate LESS TRUTH, BEAUTY, AND GOODNESS MVI_0815

Create New Account
P.1 Why the LUCIFERIAN PLAN targets HUMANITY'S HEALTH: debilitated humans generate LESS TRUTH, BEAUTY, AND GOODNESS
EK the Urban Yeti
The Luciferian plan is to destroy humanity. One avenue attack is upon the health of every human, because the body is the temple of the spirit, and, when debilitated, the divine outworkings through us are limited, or halted altogether.

