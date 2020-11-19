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Leading Canadian Health Expert Outraged at Government Response to COVID
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110 views • November 19, 2020
Dr. Roger Hodkinson, MA, MB, FRCPC, FCAP, CEO and medical director of Western Medical Assessments, spoke at the Edmonton City Council Community and Public Services Committee meeting on Nov. 13 about the city's move to extend its face-covering bylaw.
Listen to Dr Roger Hodkinson lay out some much needed rational sanity.
Listen to Dr Roger Hodkinson lay out some much needed rational sanity.
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