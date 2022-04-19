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The Straight Unswiveled Truth on Snake Venom Claims with Andrew Kaufman, M.D
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332 views • April 19, 2022
Dr. Andrew Kaurman.
How to read a scientific paper. The truth about snake venom claims.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11hpkk-the-straight-unswiveled-truth-on-snake-venom-claims-with-andrew-kaufman-m.d.html
How to read a scientific paper. The truth about snake venom claims.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11hpkk-the-straight-unswiveled-truth-on-snake-venom-claims-with-andrew-kaufman-m.d.html
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