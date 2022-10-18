American Con Artist?! | The Prather Brief

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In this episode of The Prather Brief, Maj. Jeffrey Prather discusses Eugene Yu's arrest, and the process of intelligence operations similar to that of conmen.
See this full episode of The Prather Brief at:
https://bit.ly/3gglEAJ
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