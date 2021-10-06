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MY JAW DROPPED WHEN I TESTED SOMEONE'S IMMUNE SYSTEM AFTER THE SECOND JAB [2021-10-05] - DR. NATHAN THOMPSON (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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479 views • October 06, 2021
MY JAW DROPPED WHEN I TESTED SOMEONE'S IMMUNE SYSTEM AFTER THE SECOND JAB [2021-10-05] - DR. NATHAN THOMPSON (VIDEO)

Doctor Performs Blood And Immune System Test Before And After COVID "Vaccination", The Alarming Results Motivate Him To Share This Video. Please note, testing used with patient permission and difference in account numbers is an individualized identifying number for that specific sample that the lab inputs into their system that day. All patient identifying info has been removed for privacy reasons.

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m

Dr. Nathan Thompson
https://ExemplifyHealth.com

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Keywords
deep statemedical mafiadepopulation agendatranshumanismplandemic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy