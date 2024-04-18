NEW ZEALAND MANHUNT FOR MEN WHO PAINTED OVER PRIDE HATE-FLAG

In New Zealand, the government is wasting tax dollars by putting Pride Flags, which are hate symbols, on crosswalks in every major city.

Two Heroes decided to cover over the pride flag with white paint and now the police have issued a nationwide manhunt for these men. It's time to simply defund every police department in the western world because they are no longer of any value.





When the police are protecting the pedophiles and jailing those who are protecting the public from them, they need to be disbanded immediately.





For the record, the pride flag is a symbol of intolerance and pure hatred and belongs in the garbage, not on city streets.





