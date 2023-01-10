1yr ago #emptyhospitals NYC Harlem Hospital Jan10th Massive Omicron Explosive Walk Street View & 2020 NY 48% ER Drop
Lincoln Karimhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiAuX4LuCuQ
Harlem Hospital Overwhelmed? Jan 10, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mNb0qC4Jc0SQ/
2020 NYC Coronavirus Epicenter Issues. ER Volume. FEMA Field Hospitals & Idle Ambulances, Refrigerated Trucks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pxcvwgx1nww
Schumer: $1 billion allocated to covid-ravaged hospitals
2020 NYC Coronavirus Epicenter Issues. ER Volume, FEMA Field Hospitals and Idle Ambulances, Refrigerated Trucks
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6923e1.htm
https://www.npr.org/2020/05/07/851712311/u-s-field-hospitals-stand-down-most-without-treating-any-covid-19-patients
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.