Pope Leo & King Charles Pray Together In Ecumenism. East Before West. Keir Starmer, UK's Digital ID

King Charles prays with Pope Leo in Ecumenical alliance. : King Charles prays with the pope. Joint prayer in Sistine Chapel is symbolic act of rapprochement between Catholic church and Church of England after centuries of division. Almost every British schoolchild is taught that Henry VIII, the swaggering Tudor king driven by lust and his quest for an heir, broke away from the Roman Catholic church in 1534 after the pope refused to annul his marriage to Catherine of Aragon. Henry created the Church of England, appointed himself its supreme governor, divorced Catherine and married Anne Boleyn (who lasted just three years before she was beheaded for treason). Henry did not stop there. He declared war on Catholicism, ordering monasteries to be destroyed, land and valuables seized, libraries and manuscripts burned, and priests, monks and abbots executed.





King’s visit 'confirms closeness between Catholic and Anglican Churches'. Father Martin Browne, an official of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, speaks to Vatican News about some of the main elements of Pope Leo XIV and King Charles III’s historic day, marked with meetings and ecumenical prayers.





King Charles, Pope Leo pray together at Sistine Chapel in historic first. Britain's King Charles III on Thursday prayed publicly with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, marking the first joint prayer meeting between the heads of the English and Roman Catholic Churches since English monarch Henry VIII broke with Rome in 1534. King Charles III met on Thursday with Pope Leo XIV during a state visit to the Vatican, where he made history as the first head of the Church of England to pray publicly with a pontiff in a service broadcast live on Vatican media.





King Charles and Pope Leo pray together in a 500-year first





History will be made when King Charles III prays with Pope Leo XIV. A future may be as well.





King Charles and Pope Leo pray together at Vatican in historic first, 500 years after Anglican-Catholic split





‘The Great Anglican Reset’ – this could be the greatest schism in the Church of England’s history, The Anglican Communion is facing the largest rupture in its 500-year history. What began in 2008 as a warning from the Global Fellowship of Confessing Anglicans (GAFCON) has culminated this October in what appears a formal break, with the declaration of a new Global Anglican Communion, representing what its primates claim to be up to 85 percent of the world’s Anglicans.The apparent schism could mark the end of Canterbury’s undisputed spiritual leadership while signalling a transfer of ecclesial gravity from England to the Global South.





Every UK working adult will need ‘Brit card’ digital ID under Starmer plan to tackle illegal migration. Civil liberties groups warn mandatory digital IDs risk pushing ‘unauthorised migrants further into the shadows’ Every working adult in Britain will be required to have a new government-issued digital identity card as part of a fresh attempt to crack down on illegal migration. The prime minister is expected to announce his backing for the “Brit card” scheme, which would verify an individual’s right to live and work in the UK, in a speech on Friday. The plan, which would require a law change to implement, comes amid mounting pressure on ministers to take more drastic action to tackle migration as boat crossings reach a record high and the asylum backlog is still above 75,000 – pressure exacerbated by the success of Reform UK in the polls. But the leaders of eight civil liberties groups have warned that mandatory digital ID risks pushing “unauthorised migrants further into the shadows”.





First the U.K., Next the U.S.? Britain's Digital ID Plan Should Scare Americans. Once created, a digital ID system will prove catnip to politicians who want to track where we go, online and off. Prime Minister Keir Starmer proposed a plan last week that would require every adult in the United Kingdom to have a digital ID in order to work in the country, with these IDs becoming mandatory by 2029. Employers would be required to consult an app-based system containing a person's name, photo, birth date, nationality, and residency status, rather than check physical IDs or National Insurance numbers (the U.K.'s version of a Social Security number) before hiring.





David House