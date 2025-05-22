BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Barbarian Pirate Invasion Continues: UK/Ireland/France Edition
132 views • 12 hours ago

I heard in the UK the public schools OK'd foreigners to carry knives into school because it's a religious ceremonial knife. Yes, the ol' #KillWhitey ceremony they simply love doing, especially while preaching their philosophies of peace.

Poland has OK'd firearms use in defense of their borders and citizens. YES that is what it takes to keep foreigners from invading, occupying, raping pillaging plundering murdering Western Civilization even worse this time than they have been doing for the past 3,000 years. I'm not advocating violence, that's the sword. The pen is mightier! Wield it with your own signs or stickers in 3D the online banter is far too easy to pigeonhole and shadowban. Get your fellow citizens' top-of-mind awareness on this existential threat before they're jihadead. #SendThemHome We call this #1A and #SelfControl here in The United States. But in Hungary https://rumble.com/v58ttrp-hungary-blows-whistle-on-bans-soros-plan-of-genocide.html

The Original "Send Them Home"- See #IA's getting shipped out under military oversight! For those that don't think it's a militarized sophisticated scheme, entire dirt-world colonies showing up all of a sudden https://rumble.com/v3lfx2a-send-them-home.html

Probably the best #SendThemHome video. America for Americans, Ireland for the Irish, India for the Indu's, Algeria for Algerians, Deutchland verr Deutchlanders. Austlanders Raus! It makes perfect sense. https://rumble.com/v4zy3wl-deutschland-for-deutschlanders-sendthemhome.html

Take an info-taining deep-dive on answering "Who keeps ruining our great civilizations and high societies? https://rumble.com/v2j7ztm-who-keeps-ruining-our-great-civilizations-and-high-societies.html


Did you know the "Self-Deport" App is a free download?


Get some "Go back to where you came from" stickers. When I stick them up in unavoidably-viewable places, they get taken down within days. It's rather astonishing actually. How long will yours last in the wild?

English: https://www.ebay.com/itm/235124689343

Francais: https://www.ebay.com/itm/235124687438

Deutsch: https://www.ebay.com/itm/235124684712

I take requests. Inquire about bulk orders yard signs banners etc. www.linktr.ee/mjtank108

Keywords
ukbritainirelandinvasioneuropefranceillegal alienrefugeeraiddeepstaterapefugeepirateiabarbarybarbarian
