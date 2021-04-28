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The mRNA COVID Vaccine is NOT a Vaccine Its A Kill Shot
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502 views • April 28, 2021
The mRNA COVID Vaccine is NOT a Vaccine
These so-called vaccines are chemical devices that make you sick, operating systems that reprogram your DNA forever, and much more.
https://thefreedomarticles.com/not-a-vaccine-mrna-covid-vaccine-chemical-pathogen-device/
Dr. Tenpenny and other scientists predict that millions may die from the vaccine but it will be blamed on a new strain of COVID – to make an argument for even MORE deadly vaccines.
URGENT! 5 Doctors Agree that COVID-19 Injections are Bioweapons and Discuss What to do About It
https://www.brighteon.com/6f20df36-7505-4739-9fb1-c34f76872a85
These so-called vaccines are chemical devices that make you sick, operating systems that reprogram your DNA forever, and much more.
https://thefreedomarticles.com/not-a-vaccine-mrna-covid-vaccine-chemical-pathogen-device/
Dr. Tenpenny and other scientists predict that millions may die from the vaccine but it will be blamed on a new strain of COVID – to make an argument for even MORE deadly vaccines.
URGENT! 5 Doctors Agree that COVID-19 Injections are Bioweapons and Discuss What to do About It
https://www.brighteon.com/6f20df36-7505-4739-9fb1-c34f76872a85
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