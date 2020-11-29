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Dan Crenshaw + Texas Republicans Release Most Awesome + Effective Campaign Ad of All Time!
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58 views • November 29, 2020
Dan Crenshaw released a campaign ad called "Texas Reloaded" that might be one of the most effective Political advertisements in history. It goes against the grain of current political culture, which will engender him much goodwill. He benefits his fellow Republican candidates in Texas, August Pfluge, Wesley Hunt, Beth Van Duyne, Tony Gonzales, Genevieve Collins, By giving him some of the star power and notoriety.
The ad shows a sense of humor, the use of what might be considered a detriment, into a positive, as Crenshaw was blinded in Afghanistan by an improvised explosive device.
Overall, the ad does wonders, and goes very much against the grain of the current political discordant notes uttered by almost everyone.
#DanCrenshaw #texasReloaded #WesleyHunt
director Jarred Taylor.
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
The ad shows a sense of humor, the use of what might be considered a detriment, into a positive, as Crenshaw was blinded in Afghanistan by an improvised explosive device.
Overall, the ad does wonders, and goes very much against the grain of the current political discordant notes uttered by almost everyone.
#DanCrenshaw #texasReloaded #WesleyHunt
director Jarred Taylor.
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
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