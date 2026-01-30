UNFILTERED: Can POTUS calm nation with primetime address?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WEDNESDAY 12.17.25
-Brown University shooter still a mystery after 4 days
-POTUS to tout national successes amid dropping poll numbers
-Jack Smith faces GOP interrogation in private hearing
-Leftist rag Vanity Fair slanders Susie Wiles in hit piece
-Venezuela surrounded as Trump imposes blockade
-Family of 3-year-old killed in N. Olmsted suing Giant Eagle
-AWFL's verbally assaulting elderly woman for Charlie Kirk shirt
-Mike DeWine makes his pitch for "Haiti First"
PLUS:
*Dr. John R. Lott Jr. joins us live at 10:30 on the failure of Australia's gun conrol
*Peter Kirsanow joins at 11:00 on the news cycle...and he takes your questions in the chat!
Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.
Live analysis, hard interviews, and America-First truth you will not hear anywhere else.
WHAT YOU GET:
🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories
🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices
🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center
🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.
📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA
⏰ Typically 10AM – Noon EST
