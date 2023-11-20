†Πρωτοπρ. Νικόλαος Μανώλης, Η Είσοδος της Θεοτόκου στο Ναό και η έξοδος των χριστιανών [ΒΙΝΤΕΟ 2020]

Τό πρόσωπο τῆς Παναγίας μας ἀποτελεῖ τή βάση τῆς δογματικῆς ἀλήθειας γιά τή σάρκωση τοῦ Λόγου…
«…τό Ἱερόν θησαύρισμα τῆς δόξης τοῦ Θεοῦ, σήμερον εἰσάγεται, ἐν τῷ οἴκῳ Κυρίου…» (Κοντάκιον)
Ἐπιμέλεια σύνταξης: katanixi.gr
Ἡ ὁμιλία μεταδόθηκε ζωντανά
ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ:
Πρόλογος (Ἡ Ἑορτή τῶν Εἰσοδίων)
Ἡ Παναγία ὡς ἐγγυητής τῆς Ἱερῆς Παράδοσης
Ἡ ἀνομία τῶν σύγχρονων πιστῶν
Ἐπίλογος
Τήν Κυριακή Θ΄ Λουκᾶ, 22 Νοεμβρίου 2020, στίς 10:00 πμ., ὁ πρωτοπρεσβύτερος Νικόλαος Μανώλης μίλησε διαδικτυακά μέ θέμα: «Ἡ Εἴσοδος τῆς Θεοτόκου στό Ναό καί ἡ ἔξοδος τῶν χριστιανῶν».
