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[Q4T 71] [Mar 4, 2021] TFR - Secrets Revealed 35 - Quest4Truth - Genesis 30 (continued) (5.8K views on YouTube)
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31 views • May 19, 2022
Continuing where we left off in our study of Genesis, this time discussing the issue of dissing Messiah, the Black Hebrew Israelite cult and the Nephilim, while also discussing the Word of the Lord in Scripture as we read from the Targum version of Genesis 30. And in the final segment, we read from Jasher 30 and 31.
As for the Justin Best situation, in an effort to prevent more people from also falling away as he did, here are some good books and other resources you should check out on this issue:
Caesar's Messiah (easily) Debunked by Chris White: https://youtu.be/Keu4yOpu_o4
Time is the Ally of Deceit by Richard Rives: https://toolong.com/product/time-is-the-ally-of-deceit-book/
See also his video series by the same title: https://toolong.com/time-is-the-ally-of-deceit-book-and-5-dvd-study-series/
Too Long in the Sun by Richard Rives: https://toolong.com/product/too-long-in-the-sun-book-by-richard-rives/
Evidence That Demands a Verdict, Volume 1: Historical Evidences for the Christian Faith by Josh McDowell:
https://amzn.to/3sQNyVg
The New Evidence That Demands A Verdict: Evidence I & II Fully Updated in One Volume To Answer The Questions Challenging Christians in the 21st Century by Josh McDowell: https://amzn.to/3e7MAjj
Evidence That Demands a Verdict: Life-Changing Truth for a Skeptical World by Josh McDowell: https://amzn.to/2OjRChH
The Case for Christ: A Journalist's Personal Investigation of the Evidence for Jesus by Lee Strobel: https://amzn.to/3bhK9Zy
Pagan Christian Connection Exposed by Michael Rood: https://amzn.to/3e9KY8q
Pagan Christianity? Exposing the Roots of Our Church by Frank Viola and George Barna: https://amzn.to/3kzWX0s
Epidemic: Examining the Infected Roots of Judaism and Christianity by Dr. Russ Houck: https://amzn.to/3bWyD4L
The entire 12 volume "Walk in the Light" series by Todd D. Bennett is quite good: https://toddbennett.selz.com/item/walk-in-the-light-12-volume-complete-set
But as it pertains to this issue, please see...
The Messiah: A Scriptural and Historical Examination of the Purpose and Identity of the Messiah (Walk in the Light Book 5): https://amzn.to/2MPKn0E
Pagan Holidays: Examining the Ancient Origins and Propriety of Various Religious Holy Days (Walk in the Light Book 11): https://toddbennett.selz.com/.../pagan-holidays-walk-in...
Some of my own take on FAQ and issues concerning Paul:
http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com/dealing-with-paul
See also: http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com/foolish-galatians
I'm sure there are many others, but this will get you started.
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
As for the Justin Best situation, in an effort to prevent more people from also falling away as he did, here are some good books and other resources you should check out on this issue:
Caesar's Messiah (easily) Debunked by Chris White: https://youtu.be/Keu4yOpu_o4
Time is the Ally of Deceit by Richard Rives: https://toolong.com/product/time-is-the-ally-of-deceit-book/
See also his video series by the same title: https://toolong.com/time-is-the-ally-of-deceit-book-and-5-dvd-study-series/
Too Long in the Sun by Richard Rives: https://toolong.com/product/too-long-in-the-sun-book-by-richard-rives/
Evidence That Demands a Verdict, Volume 1: Historical Evidences for the Christian Faith by Josh McDowell:
https://amzn.to/3sQNyVg
The New Evidence That Demands A Verdict: Evidence I & II Fully Updated in One Volume To Answer The Questions Challenging Christians in the 21st Century by Josh McDowell: https://amzn.to/3e7MAjj
Evidence That Demands a Verdict: Life-Changing Truth for a Skeptical World by Josh McDowell: https://amzn.to/2OjRChH
The Case for Christ: A Journalist's Personal Investigation of the Evidence for Jesus by Lee Strobel: https://amzn.to/3bhK9Zy
Pagan Christian Connection Exposed by Michael Rood: https://amzn.to/3e9KY8q
Pagan Christianity? Exposing the Roots of Our Church by Frank Viola and George Barna: https://amzn.to/3kzWX0s
Epidemic: Examining the Infected Roots of Judaism and Christianity by Dr. Russ Houck: https://amzn.to/3bWyD4L
The entire 12 volume "Walk in the Light" series by Todd D. Bennett is quite good: https://toddbennett.selz.com/item/walk-in-the-light-12-volume-complete-set
But as it pertains to this issue, please see...
The Messiah: A Scriptural and Historical Examination of the Purpose and Identity of the Messiah (Walk in the Light Book 5): https://amzn.to/2MPKn0E
Pagan Holidays: Examining the Ancient Origins and Propriety of Various Religious Holy Days (Walk in the Light Book 11): https://toddbennett.selz.com/.../pagan-holidays-walk-in...
Some of my own take on FAQ and issues concerning Paul:
http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com/dealing-with-paul
See also: http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com/foolish-galatians
I'm sure there are many others, but this will get you started.
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
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