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X22 Report A 11. 3. 21.
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20 views • November 04, 2021
Ep. 2618a - The Economic Movement Is Growing, There Is No Stopping It
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The people around the world and in the US see the plans of the [CB] and they are rejected them all. The world economy is imploding and the blame is going to be on the [CB]. [JB] tries to convince the people that wages are going up, they are not. Alternative currencies are now forming to push the fiat system out.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The people around the world and in the US see the plans of the [CB] and they are rejected them all. The world economy is imploding and the blame is going to be on the [CB]. [JB] tries to convince the people that wages are going up, they are not. Alternative currencies are now forming to push the fiat system out.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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