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Warning !!!!!! Israel has begun it's plan against unvaccinated peoples...........
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305 views • January 07, 2022
Hi Dear fans of Reena Alex Jerusalem from youtube. This video is for you about what is happening in israel's macdonald a man cannot buy or order any food through machine. if anyone who cannot understand malayalam language such as Ex-Muslims please read Revelation 13:16-17 ,Luke 21:34-35 ,Luke 12:2-3 ,Revelation 3:10 from King James Version 1611 or Interlinaear Bible(any versions).
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