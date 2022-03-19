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Game Dev: Death String Nei v1.03 Now Available!
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10 views • March 19, 2022
FREE for Mac, Windows and Linux: https://www.patreon.com/posts/game-dev-death-63980999
v1.03 Additions:
- Nei gently fades in on the intro screen (0.2 seconds, 0 to 100 opacity)
- Transitions changed to actual fade in/out (length increased from 0.3 to 0.5 seconds)
- Dead bodies impede progress but absorb bullets
- First appearance of Neifirst as an NPC in her own level
- NPC dialogue boxes!
- New level (Chaotic) discovered in Miziziziz's source code and added to the project!!!
- Various tweaks throughout
SUMMARY: This is a reimagining of Miziziziz's Death String with Phantasy Star II theming and extended gameplay.
Original Game: https://nartier.itch.io/death-string
Original Source Code: https://github.com/Miziziziz/DeathString
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/missiontoast
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/MissionToast
Check out my brother's gaming channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DenverGamer
FAN-MADE PHANTASY STAR GAMES
Check out Phantasy Star: 20 Years Later (Windows only) by AnnTenna: https://anntenna.itch.io/ps20
Additional fan games can be found at: http://www.pscave.com/fangames/
Check out Tremendouz's AMAZING rendition of Restoration (original by Tokuhiko Uwabo). Full cover here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oc0qQvjwtvM
v1.03 Additions:
- Nei gently fades in on the intro screen (0.2 seconds, 0 to 100 opacity)
- Transitions changed to actual fade in/out (length increased from 0.3 to 0.5 seconds)
- Dead bodies impede progress but absorb bullets
- First appearance of Neifirst as an NPC in her own level
- NPC dialogue boxes!
- New level (Chaotic) discovered in Miziziziz's source code and added to the project!!!
- Various tweaks throughout
SUMMARY: This is a reimagining of Miziziziz's Death String with Phantasy Star II theming and extended gameplay.
Original Game: https://nartier.itch.io/death-string
Original Source Code: https://github.com/Miziziziz/DeathString
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/missiontoast
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/MissionToast
Check out my brother's gaming channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DenverGamer
FAN-MADE PHANTASY STAR GAMES
Check out Phantasy Star: 20 Years Later (Windows only) by AnnTenna: https://anntenna.itch.io/ps20
Additional fan games can be found at: http://www.pscave.com/fangames/
Check out Tremendouz's AMAZING rendition of Restoration (original by Tokuhiko Uwabo). Full cover here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oc0qQvjwtvM
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