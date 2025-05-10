BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP (20250512 S2EMaySpecial3) Listener Feedback Of Habemus Papem (S2EMaySpec2) ep. BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
4 views • 2 days ago

CTP S2EMaySpecial3 16m 12s before audio editing

CTP S2EMaySpecial3 NOTES ( listen (Mon May 12 2025 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

CTP (S2EMaySpecial3) Habemus Papem (S2EMaySpecial2) LISTENER FEEDBACK

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

Transcript Bonus: No Bonus this episode

CTP (S2EMaySpecial3) Habemus Papem episode LISTENER FEEDBACK

I address listener feedback regarding my previous episode on Pope Leo XIV, acknowledging mistakes I made while recording with an earache and migraine.

• Correction of my numerical error occasionally referring to "Leo XV" instead of "Leo XIV"

• Clarification on Catholic doctrine regarding divorced individuals and communion

• Explanation of why the episode was rushed and how that affected quality

• Sharing insights from listener Mark about Leo XIV's background as an Augustinian missionary and canon lawyer

• Discussion of how Leo XIV differs from Pope Francis in formation and approach

• Emphasis on Christian unity rather than denominational division

• Invitation for listeners to participate in future feedback episodes through Zoom conversations

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]

Keywords
politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianusaunited statesjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
