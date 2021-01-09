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The Similarities Between The Bible & The Constitution - Ep. 9 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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8 views • January 09, 2021
Two foundational documents. Two foundational bodies governed by these two documents--the Body of Christ & the United States of America. In Episode 9 we take a peek at some of the similarities between the Bible and the U.S. Constitution. Fight for liberty or be enslaved by tyranny!
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