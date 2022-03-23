© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Athlete Maryana Naumova calls out Arnold Schwarzenegger (MIRRORED)
Follow
3
Share
Report
678 views • March 23, 2022
Russian Athlete Maryana Naumova calls out Arnold Schwarzenegger (MIRRORED)
MIrrored from Brighteon channel GalacticStorm at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/7f4ac6af-d14f-47da-b40c-066a61947f86
Maryana Naumova, a world powerlifting champion, responds to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s message to the Russian people. She lays out the hypocrisy and phony virtue signaling for the crime syndicate of Ukraine. She points out his Nazi ties and family history.
MIrrored from Brighteon channel GalacticStorm at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/7f4ac6af-d14f-47da-b40c-066a61947f86
Maryana Naumova, a world powerlifting champion, responds to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s message to the Russian people. She lays out the hypocrisy and phony virtue signaling for the crime syndicate of Ukraine. She points out his Nazi ties and family history.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.