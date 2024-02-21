Create New Account
US Congressman Andy Ogles's statement - "We Should Kill Them All" - in reaction to 'Photos of Dead Children' in Gaza - has sparked widespread outrage
US Congressman Andy Ogles's statement, 'We should kill them all, in reaction to photos of children's casualties in Gaza, has sparked widespread outrage.



